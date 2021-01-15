“Hope” is the thing with feathers —
That perches in the soul —
And sings the tune without the words —
And never stops — at all —
— Emily Dickinson
Want to be happy as a lark? To shake off your woes like water off a duck’s back? What can make your joy jump? Birds.
Having a greater variety and number of birds around you means you’re likely to be more happy — as much happier as you would be if you were successfully feathering your nest, according to a study from the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research recently reported in Science Daily.
“A high biodiversity in our vicinity is as important for life satisfaction as our income, scientists found,” reported the summary of the study. “All across Europe, the individual enjoyment of life correlates with the number of surrounding bird species. An additional 10% of bird species therefore increases the Europeans’ life satisfaction as much as a comparable increase in income. Nature conservation thus constitutes an investment in human well-being.”
Sure, you could be skeptical. Maybe you think any given European might be crazy as a loon, but there isn’t any real reason to doubt that the study is applicable here. After all, Missouri’s state bird is the bluebird, and who hasn’t heard of the bluebird of happiness?
Actually, the “2012 European Quality of Life Survey” offered the information necessary to study the connection between the species diversity in one’s surroundings and life satisfaction reported by more than 26,000 adults from 26 European countries. Species diversity was assessed using the European breeding bird atlas. The study showed the happiest people were those who saw the most bird species in their daily lives. The authors found being around 14 additional bird species provided as much satisfaction as earning an additional $150 a month.
It is important to note that the study likely measures correlation, not necessarily causation. A number of studies have shown the boost being close to nature can bring to our well-being. Birds are good indicators of the condition of a given environment. They are often seen and heard by people even in urban areas, so they make a good point of comparison.
Many of us are spending more time in outdoor pursuits because they are safer relative to indoor activities during the pandemic. That’s a good thing, and hopefully you are experiencing a benefit.
Being good stewards of our natural world is important. Conservation protects wild places, provides more diverse habitats and more abundant wildlife. It also provides a more delightful environment for us and offers more opportunities for outdoor recreation, helping residents to be happier, healthier people. It also makes our communities more attractive to visitors, which can be an economic boost for our area.
That’s all good news, and these days, that can seem as scarce as hen’s teeth.
