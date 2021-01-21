It wasn't that long ago that the Empire District Electric Co. relied overwhelmingly on coal — with all of its consequences — to provide electric power for the Four-State Area.
Soon, less than a quarter of the local generation mix will come from coal, and half of the utility's power will come from wind.
It's better for our health.
It's better for our environment.
It's been a good economic decision, for customers and for landowners from whom Liberty (which acquired Empire) leases sites for its wind turbines.
In 1997, the utility's power generation was approximately 52% locally burned coal, and 41% purchased power — much of that also from coal.
In 2023, when all turbines are on line, the utility will be about 40% wind, with another 10% purchased wind, and 21% coal (locally generated and purchased) and 25% natural gas. Liberty also gets a small percentage of its electricity from the Ozark Beach (Taneycomo) dam.
The move to wind has had the support of environmental organizations, including Renew Missouri and the Sierra Club. We also have supported it.
Liberty, meanwhile, is wrapping up construction of its first large solar generating site, producing 2.2-megawatts near Prosperity, east of Webb City and south of Carterville in Jasper County. That's good for 400 homes. And it is only the first of a number of such sites to be built in Southwest Missouri, each generating between 2 and 5 megawatts. The company has told us the goal is at least 30 megawatts overall from solar, sometime in the next three to five years, and the utility is actively searching for more sites in the region.
Another win is that the first solar site in the Joplin area was built on reclaimed mining land. As we've noted before, the Environmental Protection Agency has spent close to $1 billion dollars in the region cleaning up our air, soil and water from heavy metal contamination left behind by decades of mining, but at the same time, coal-fired plants were continuing to discharge those same heavy metals.
It made no sense.
What makes sense is Liberty's shift to renewables. It is a dramatic shift, and in the right direction.
