Downtown living is experiencing a resurgence in Joplin and across America; Joplin is on the verge of having even more living space in the heart of the city.
The renovated Frisco building, 601 S. Main St., could open its leasing office June 1 offering upscale apartments with sweeping views of downtown Joplin, particularly on the upper floors.
Our city is seeing a resurgence in the heart of the city, with the construction of the cultural arts center and the courts building as well as an increase in restoration work on historic structures.
Only a generation ago, downtowns were in decline and Joplin’s was no exception. But the determination to refurbish and protect our buildings, a blossoming food, entertainment and arts scene, and the return of downtown living spaces have led to a reversal of the trend. The residents are a key component of the boom Joplin is seeing.
“Downtown residents are very important to downtown revitalization,” Lori Haun, who heads the Downtown Joplin Alliance, told us.
“They tend to spend 40% of their income in the downtown area, which helps our businesses and restaurants and encourages new services, such as grocery and pharmacy. Downtown residents also help with the safety since it creates a 24-hour presence.”
Haun also told us that downtown units stay full and that there is demand for more. “We currently have 339 units with another 150, including the Frisco, coming online in the next 18 months.”
That is great news.
The infrastructure is already here, keeping costs in check as long as the city maintains it. With housing in short supply in the Joplin area, denser living in existing structures downtown makes sense.
Downtown is also surrounded by historic neighborhoods and attracts residents from those areas to be part of its vibrant scene. Further, the heart of the city is a cultural touchstone that helps to define our community; having it shine spreads a light far beyond the few blocks it occupies.
Downtown residents are within walking distance of jobs, retail spaces, coffee shops, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. These are things that attract younger residents as well as those with disposable income; we have a number of college students and more on the way as the dental school opens.
Having more living spaces available for downtown residents will help fuel an ongoing renaissance, providing a ready-made audience for events, patrons for the arts scene and customers for downtown businesses.
Our downtown is growing, safe, walkable and a fun place to be. Part of making that work is having people here who don’t leave at the end of the work day.
Now, if we could only get a grocery store downtown.
