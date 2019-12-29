A new effort to help support Joplin schoolchildren deserves recognition — but we hope it's just the start of a broader movement.
The Feed Every Eagle campaign was recently launched to help pay off delinquent lunch accounts. As of early last week, it had already collected at least $1,700 in donations to be used toward the approximately $6,000 total unpaid meal debt in the Joplin School District.
We fully applaud this campaign to give a boost to families in need of some help.
But we can't help but think this program is essentially a Band-Aid, a temporary solution to a long-term issue that needs a serious look. Approximately three-quarters of public school districts across the nation report having unpaid student meal debt, which signals that there are some underlying issues that must be addressed if we truly want to combat this problem.
In Joplin, families of an elementary-aged child who don't qualify for free or reduced-rate lunches pay $314.50 per year for school lunches. If the family has a high school student who eats school lunches, that annual cost is $374.
And if the family is considered part of the working poor, meaning that they don't qualify for free lunches or other types of government assistance but also don't earn enough to cover their rent, utilities, health care or other bills, then the cost of those school lunches could seem insurmountable.
Just think how difficult it would be to have to choose between paying your child's lunch bill or paying your rent, ensuring that your family doesn't become homeless, or your electric bill, ensuring that your family has working appliances, lights and heat.
If we as a community really want to address students' unpaid meal debts, then we must start looking for solutions that address the economic factors that keep families unable to pay the lunch bills.
Maybe that's bringing in more high-paying jobs, or perhaps it's offering more training and continuing education classes for adults to gain job-ready skills so that they become more employable.
Maybe it's finding a way to lower the cost of utilities or health insurance premiums for families so they have money left over for other bills. Or perhaps the government could fully fund school lunches so that they're free to all students regardless of socioeconomic status, eliminating the need for lunch bills entirely.
The Feed Every Eagle campaign is a great effort that seeks to do good, but our community should look deeper for ways to solve the problem of delinquent lunch accounts.
