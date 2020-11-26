A tough year, 2020 — a pandemic both global and local, economic upheaval, demonstrations and counterdemonstrations, and an election that exposed a country riven by deep divisions — a year, quite frankly, that we'll be grateful to exit in a few more weeks. Yet for all its troubles, this Thanksgiving is not unique. Thanksgiving was born out of a tough year nearly four centuries ago. And it may be a peculiarity of this day, and of human nature, that the tougher the times, the deeper the thanks.
There have been many other Thanksgivings overshadowed by adversity — wars, a depression, a different pandemic and natural disaster. During those times, Joplin has always looked to the good and to gratitude.
Such as Thanksgiving Day 1918. World War I had just ended but not the telegrams. The influenza pandemic was raging. Eight people had died the day before in Joplin because of it, "equaling the greatest number of deaths in a single day since the disease became prevalent here," the Globe reported. Hundreds of others were quarantined. Yet, the paper reported: "Joplin today will observe Thanksgiving as never before, the entire city having arranged to lay aside its customary duties to offer thanks to the Almighty for blessings bestowed the last 12 months."
In 1931, Joplin residents marked another Thanksgiving, this during the Great Depression: "There is no use pretending that times are all that they might be just now, of course," the Globe wrote in an editorial, but added: "... It takes a dyed-in-the-wool pessimist, too, to refuse to believe that this country, and the world at large, won't soon come out of the business slump ... the United States is still a land of freedom and golden opportunity and of wealth and luxuries such as our forefathers never imagined in their most extravagant dreams."
Two years later, the Globe noted: "We have had more prosperous Thanksgivings. Not many of us, this last Thursday in November 1933, have any surplus cash. A good many of us owe bills that ought to be paid and don't know where the money is coming from to pay them. But very few of us are actually hungry or haven't enough clothes to keep us warm. It might be worse; much worse."
The Thanksgiving editorial in 1942 began with a recitation that we are grateful we don't have to repeat 78 years later: "Our young men are being called to war. ... Some already have fought and died on foreign battlefronts in the war in which we now have been engaged for almost an entire year."
At home, taxes were going up. Sugar, coffee and meat were being rationed: "Gasoline will be doled out by coupons beginning next Tuesday, fuel oil is being rationed. ... Nevertheless there are almost numberless reasons for Americans to be thankful on this Thanksgiving day of 1942. ... Because we live in America ... Because, despite rationing, we still have plenty. ... Because not one of our cities has been bombed. ... Because the first victories of our enemies, accomplished because we couldn't believe they would resort to war, have been more than offset by glorious triumphs by our own navy and armed forces.
"... Through all the horror and tragedy of war there is still abundant reason for confidence in the ultimate triumph of right, for belief that the proponents of rule by might will speedily be crushed, for hope that peace when it does come will be the best mankind has ever achieved — in short, that there is yet abundant reason for believing that God is still in His heaven — and that God is good."
Urban riots and campus protests, the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, the Tet Offensive and its escalation of the Vietnam War were just some of what made 1968 a tumultuous and divided American year. Yet, the Globe noted, at Thanksgiving, "people can be divided into two classes — those who take things for granted and those who take things with gratitude."
Given the debt we all owe to the past, the "strutting self-made man" is a ridiculous myth, the paper argued: "We take for granted a host of advantages unearned by us and unpaid for as we draw the dividends of ease on the prodigal investments of others."
Taking things for granted, the Globe concluded, is "the unpardonable sin. Be thankful."
In 2011, after one of the worst natural disasters to ever hit this or any community, the Globe noted a similarity between what had happened that spring and what had happened in 1621, when Native Americans came to the aid of those at Plymouth colony.
"Today, many in Joplin owe their lives and wellbeing to total strangers, who like Native Americans long ago came to our aid and rescue based on simple human compassion ..."
Four hundred years after the Pilgrims landed, we are grateful, too, for all these same reasons cited by earlier generations in Joplin, who looked more to their blessings than the hard knocks of the previous year and also because the forebearance they demonstrated during the last century offers us a reminder to look to the good, and to hope, in our own difficult year.
