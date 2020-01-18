We found 10,000 reasons to be grateful last week.
Twice.
Pro Musica was awarded a $10,000 Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
What a wonderful way to mark the group’s 40th season.
Challenge America grants are usually awarded to organizations located in small or midsize communities with limited access to the arts.
“The reason Pro Musica was selected is because we’re so unique in what we do — the fact that our concerts are open to the public at no charge ... and because we’re not a metropolis, where it takes two or three hours to get to a big concert in Kansas City or Tulsa or St. Louis. We fit that category pretty well,” Deborah Billings, Pro Musica’s executive director, told the Globe. “I believe that’s one of the main reasons why we were selected.”
It is the second year in a row Pro Musica has received a $10,000 grant from the group.
Also, on Wednesday, Arvest Bank associates presented a $10,000 check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
The money will help the department upgrade and expand use of in-car technology for its fleet.
Speaking of 10,000 ...
Ten thousand miles away — in Australia — bushfires and wildfires continue to cause enormous devastation. To date, more than 25.5 million acres have burned. That’s an area nearly as large as Kentucky.
Let’s remember our own unprecedented disaster in 2011, and how the world responded. Help came from as far away as Japan and the United Arab Emirates.
It’s our turn to pay forward all the good will and help we received. A quick survey on Google will take you to a number of legit charities that can help.
There are, no doubt, thousands of ways to help.
Maybe 10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.