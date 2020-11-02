Election Day as a Tuesday in November dates to congressional action in 1845 and is a holdover from more agrarian times. It was a day of the week in which farmers were least likely to be in their fields or at the market, and it was a season that avoided the peaks of harvest and the harshest of weather.
But it no longer makes sense in a fast-paced, industrial world. For many of us, and particularly for vulnerable populations who cannot take time off from work, having Election Day on a Tuesday is flat-out inconvenient. There should be some flexibility to the system in which Americans cast their votes.
There are some innovative ideas out there. Some states have advance voting days or weeks before Election Day in which individuals can cast their votes. Officials in Harris County, Texas' most populous county, recently experimented with polling sites that were open for a consecutive 24 hours in order to reach people at all hours of the day and night.
But what to do in a state like Missouri? There are no advance voting options other than absentee voting with strict criteria, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. only on Election Day.
Imagine working a 12-hour shift, perhaps at a hospital or a police precinct from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and your morning is devoted to getting your kids to school. When are you able to vote?
Imagine working in a profession such as nursing or teaching, where your patients or your schoolchildren are your responsibility and it is virtually impossible to slip away for a few minutes during the day. When are you able to vote?
Imagine working in a location that requires a lengthy commute, perhaps an hour to work and an hour home from work, and you spend the majority of your day far from your neighborhood polling place. When are you able to vote?
A majority of the 36 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development hold their national elections on the weekend, while two others hold elections on weekdays but make those days national holidays, according to the Pew Research Center. The U.S., with weekday voting that isn't a national holiday, is clearly the outlier.
It might be time to make Election Day a national holiday. That designation would go a long way toward ensuring that all eligible voters — especially those currently in the workforce — have the opportunity to cast their ballots.
Research suggests there is bipartisan support for that idea. A 2018 survey found that the majority of Americans (65%) would be in favor of turning Election Day into a national holiday — that includes 71% of Democratic-leaning voters and 59% of Republican-leaning voters, according to the Pew Research Center.
It's hard to break a 175-year-old tradition. Far easier would be to tweak that tradition by making it a national holiday.
In the spirit of democracy, this is one change we would favor.
