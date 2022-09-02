Yet again, the Parson administration has pushed more of Missouri’s government operations into the shadows.
On Monday, the purchasing division under Acting Commissioner of the Missouri Office of Administration Ken Zellers took down a public webpage regarding the awarding of public contracts. A notice published on the agency’s website says the action is required under the “Personal Privacy Protection Act” passed in the most recent session of the Legislature.
“The Act makes all ‘personal information’ of a 501(c) in the possession of a public agency a closed record under chapter 610 RSMo. In order to avoid violation of the new law, effective Aug. 28, 2022, bid and contract records available in the Division of Purchasing’s Awarded Bid and Contract Document Search and posted on the MissouriBUYS Contract Board will be removed from public access,” the notice states.
It closes with a warning regarding requests for the information: “ ... Due to the anticipated volume of requests resulting from these measures taken to ensure compliance with section 105.1500 RSMo, requestor may experience an extensive wait time for document availability.”
Now it is much harder to see how your money is being spent. The webpage had shown which companies won state contracts involving potentially huge amounts of our public funds. And the end note makes it clear the administration knows it is making it slower and more difficult to find that information. We suspect that is the idea — obscuring the information is not a bug but a feature of the action.
Access to the business of government and the spending of public funds is at the core of Missouri’s Sunshine Law — the rules governing open records and open meetings for governmental bodies. It outlines what records from the state to local levels must be made open and accessible. The law further sets which meetings by state boards, city councils, school boards and other entities must open to the public, and which are allowed to be closed under specific exceptions.
The current administration’s preference for darkness over light in its operations was already abundantly clear, Not only had Parson earlier proposed changes to weaken the Sunshine Law, but his officials have sought to administratively make access to public information more difficult, slower and more costly.
The administration’s interpretation of the law may be incorrect. The measure’s originator, state Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he questioned the decision. “I firmly believe taxpayers should be able to see how their tax dollars are being utilized,” he said.
Parson should undo this action. The move might not survive a legal challenge. Regardless, the measure should be modified or repealed in the upcoming session.
As we have said before, open government is good government.
This action is the opposite.
