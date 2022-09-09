A report based on a solid waste management study conducted by the city of Joplin recommends that the city’s contract for franchised trash service require weekly recycling pickup on the same day as trash pickup. That is the proper course of action.
An update in a master plan for those services was discussed on Tuesday by the Joplin City Council. Residents can learn more about the recommendations from the Burns and McDonnell consulting firm of Kansas City during Third Thursday on Sept. 15 in front of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Input from residents will be taken during that event to include in the final plan to be submitted in October.
It really doesn’t make sense for recycling pickup to be less frequent than trash pickup. One goal of recycling is to cut the volume of solid waste sent to the landfill. Recycling households that meet that goal best currently have a problem. Those that recycle frequently have more material destined for the recycling bin at the end of the week than in the trash bin. A two-week pick-up cycle puts successful recyclers in a dilemma. When the recycling container is full, what are those households to do?
They have little choice. Bagging and stacking the recycling alongside the bin doesn’t work. That ends up with torn bags, scattered materials and problems for the trucks collecting the recycling. So the excess will instead be shifted back into the regular trash, defeating the purpose of the program.
Not that recycling programs are without problems, even with good participation. Households often include food and other nonrecyclable materials in the bins, either inadvertently or, we suspect, from poor understanding of what should and should not be recycled. The city should increase efforts to educate and inform residents, both participants and potential recyclers.
Additionally, the nature of the recycling marketplace can and has changed dramatically, driving up the amount of recycled materials that are shifted back into the regular trash stream. Those broader problems do not, however, negate the benefit of recycling despite reducing its success rate.
The city also should again propose citywide curbside recycling rather than opt-in recycling, another item suggested as a result of the study. The trend nationally is for cities to adopt citywide recycling programs, and Missouri has seen a big increase in such programs with good results.
Curbside recycling in our community is low compared with other Missouri cities, with poor participation in Joplin’s opt-in program resulting in 82.7% of our household waste ending up in the trash.
Increasing the frequency of recycling pickup would help the city meet its goal to reduce waste that goes into landfills. Having citywide curbside recycling would help even more.
