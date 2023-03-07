Joplin is set to become the smallest city in the United States with both a medical school and a dental school, and the city is taking steps to ensure Joplin’s economic development as a growing health care hub continues.
Kansas City University’s New College of Dental Medicine at the Farber-McIntyre Campus is set to open this summer in Joplin. The first class of 80 students starts orientation July 31 at the $65 million addition to the KCU Medical School.
Joplin city leaders, working with Joplin Regional Alliance for Healthcare and Health Science, recently approved an $80,000 funding allocation toward the cost to commission a strategic plan for a health-related economic development initiative.
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and local medical and education institutions as well as leaders in area financial services comprise the alliance.
TECeconomy of Columbus, Ohio, has been hired to craft the economic development plan. The goal of the plan would be to spur long-term growth and economic development related to health care and health sciences. The cost for the work to develop the plan is $166,160.
The city of Joplin will provide $80,000 toward that cost. The remainder, $86,160, will be raised by soliciting private donations, according to city documents. Officials said funds devoted to capitalizing on the city’s growth in health care will be money well spent.
“My view is that health care may very well be the future of Joplin,” Mayor Doug Lawson said. “If you want to pay for stuff, you have to grow the city. I think you folks right there are making it happen.”
Building on the advantage offered to Joplin by the community’s growing status as a health care education center just makes sense. The city had momentum in that direction even before KCU came. Joplin is the heart of a regional health care hub, and colleges here have long offered health sciences programs.
“When this group of business leaders, educational leaders and community leaders came together last fall, we all recognized that Joplin has a very unique set of assets and strengths in health care and health science education,” Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern State University, told the City Council recently.. “High-quality health care providers (include) Freeman and Mercy, Kansas City University’s medical and dental schools, and health sciences at Missouri Southern and Crowder College.”
We look forward to seeing the plan and watching our city continue to flourish as a regional hub for health care.
