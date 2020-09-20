Do you know how you will cast your ballot in the November election? If not, you must decide very soon.
The Globe recently asked our readers how they will cast their ballots in November. The results — 82% in person, 16% by mail and 2% not at all — show that most will vote at their respective polling places. But the number who say they will vote by mail is significant. About 9% of voters cast absentee ballots in the 2016 presidential election. The increase is likely because of a broader option to vote by mail made available by the state in 2020 to people with COVID-19 concerns.
Regularly eligible to vote by absentee ballot are voters who will be away from the polling location; are incapacitated or confined by illness or disability or are caring for an incapacitated person; can’t go to the polls for religious reasons; work for an election authority; are incarcerated but qualified to vote; or who are unable to go to polls because of safety concerns.
This election, mail-in voting is available to all registered voters, but the law requires that the ballot envelope must be notarized unless the voter is at heightened risk of COVID-19. Notaries who will do this for free are listed at https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/MailinNotary. The ballots must be returned by mail.
“On the mail-in ballot, those have to be mailed back in. It cannot be hand-delivered. It has to come back in by mail,” Tami Owens, the Newton County clerk, said during a news conference earlier this year.
Those who are 65 or older; are living in a long-term care facility; have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; have serious heart conditions; are immunocompromised; have liver disease or chronic kidney disease and on dialysis; or have diabetes may cast absentee ballots without obtaining notarization of the ballot.
Many experts expect the U.S. will see a record voter turn out this year. Given the extra opportunity for mail-in balloting, election officials and the U.S. Postal Service are warning absentee voters to request their ballots early and to send them in at least a week before the deadline. We suggest you send them in as early as possible.
The deadlines are:
• Online registration: Wednesday, Oct. 7.
• Mail registration postmarked by: Wednesday, Oct. 7.
• In-person voter registration: Wednesday, Oct. 7.
• Request for ballot by mail received: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
• Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The most common mistake by those voting absentee is not getting the ballot in on time. Voters also often forget to sign the ballot and the envelope; you must sign both.
If you vote in person, polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you are in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line. You have the right to cast your ballot.
It is your vote. Make it count.
