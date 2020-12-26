As we wind down 2020, we take a look back at the year that was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
And in remembering what happened as the months wore on — the first case and death, the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, the mask ordinances, the ballooning case numbers and death toll, the arrival of vaccines — it becomes clear that there are groups of people who have helped us as a community and as a nation navigate the pandemic as best we could.
To the front-line workers, the doctors, nurses, emergency responders and other health care staff, we salute you. Thank you for risking your own health and safety this year to care for your COVID-19 patients in addition to your regular patients. Your dedication to those who fell under your care is admirable.
To the teachers and staff in our schools, we very much appreciate your devotion to your classrooms. This year required you to pivot and try to teach your pupils under new and strange circumstances, and you rose to the challenge. The fact that the fall semester went fairly smoothly, without widespread school closures, is a testament to your care and professionalism.
To the grocery store workers, farmers and other food vendors who showed up at their jobs day after day to ensure we could still put food on our tables, even as everything around us closed, we see you. You are essential workers who didn't often get the recognition you deserved, so thank you for helping us keep a basic necessity available.
To the scientists, researchers and medical experts who have helped us understand this new virus and who have delivered the first batch of vaccines, much gratitude. You have offered your wisdom and guidance to prevent the spread of the virus as is possible, and with the promise of more widespread availability of vaccines in the coming year, we have a glimmer of hope.
To our nursing home staff and employees of other types of long-term health care facilities, we know it's been a tough year for you. The virus has inequitably caused the most suffering and death among your residents, and we appreciate that you did your best under the circumstances to keep everyone safe.
We could go on and on. There are many more essential workers who have played a role in the pandemic this year — the poll workers, service technicians, transport drivers, social and child care workers, police officers, firefighters and more.
Without all of these groups of people, we collectively could not have made it through to the end of 2020. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.