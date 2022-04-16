Many of those of us who are Christians mark today with the exclamation “He is risen!” celebrating our belief in the defeat of sin and death by the savior, the healing of the world and the renewal of man through Christ’s suffering, burial and resurrection.
It is also the season of Passover, the Jewish celebration of and gratitude for Israel’s deliverance from bondage in Egypt.
But even for those of us who aren’t believers, Easter season offers a time to be grateful for the renewal we see all around us.
In some quarters, Easter is seen as the beginning of spring in a way the roving date in March of the spring equinox is not. Spring ephemeral blossoms are everywhere. Daffodils are in bloom. Our native redbud and dogwood trees are coming into their own, making it a great time for woodland walks or a stroll around those established neighborhoods where you are likely to find the trees. We are grateful for the blossoms the season brings.
It is easy to find joy and gratitude as warm days become more common and cool evenings provide an opportunity to bundle up a little and watch the later sunset. We are even grateful that the nights are cool enough to enjoy a fire with friends in an outdoor fire pit, if the season’s frequent winds aren’t too frisky.
The warm weather is prompting the lawns to green up and we are hearing lawn mowers growl to life around Joplin. But what will be a sweaty chore by summer is a pleasant task early on as temperatures are moderate and the smell of new-mown grass is still new enough to be enjoyable. We have much to be grateful for.
Volunteers
The school year is close to wrapping up and area students are likely grateful for that. We want to take a moment to express our gratitude to 10 of those students who set aside their Saturday recreation to go to volunteer helping out an organization that helps families with sick children.
The young folks with the Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin spent Saturday afternoon working to spruce up the landscape around the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, located at 3402 S. Jackson Ave. The facility houses up to nine families that might live outside Joplin and have children in the hospital, so they can remain close to the child in the hospital without having to pay for hotel rooms or other costs.
Sandy Anker, program director with the Youth Volunteer Corps, said the group hosts at least two and sometimes more projects per month for young people between 11 and 18 during the school year.
We’re sure there a number of area organization grateful for that help.
