Sunday is our day of praise and there are certainly reasons to crow this week.
There is a brand-new reminder of reasons to be proud of our community and those educated here. The Joplin Schools Foundation is launching its inaugural class of inductees into the Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame project recognizes and honors the achievements of outstanding alumni from Joplin High School, Lincoln School, Memorial High School and Parkwood High School.
Inductees are:
• KATHERINE BROWNE, 1972 Memorial graduate, professor and renowned anthropologist.
• EMERSON FOULKE, 1947 Joplin graduate, leading Braille researcher, professor.
• JIM GOODKNIGHT, 1962 Joplin graduate, general partner at Edward Jones, innovative industry leader.
• HENRY ROBERTSON, 1947 Joplin graduate, business owner, community leader.
• MARY CURTIS CHENOWETH WARTEN, 1933 Joplin graduate, writer, actress, community leader.
A ceremony to recognize the inductees will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the black box theater at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave. Attending the ceremony is not just an opportunity to celebrate the inductees. Proceeds from the ceremony will benefit the Foundation’s scholarship program for Joplin graduates. For tickets, contact foundation member Kim Woodard at 417-434-5767.
Let’s turn from a new event to a return to tradition. The Carthage Maple Leaf Festival peaked this weekend with the 56th annual parade, the 57th annual marching band competition and more.
After disruption in the pandemic and changes made in the wake of COVID-19, the festival events turned to their historic formats. The parade returned to its historic route; the Maple Leaf Car Show and the associated Maple Leaf Cruise Night on Friday evening returned to pre-pandemic locations; and the Carthage Fire Department Pancake Feed, a staple of Maple Leaf for years, was back for the first time since 2019.
Not that change isn’t good – it often is – but there is a warm sense of joyful comfort in celebrating lasting traditions and a return to them after a period of absence.
Combine all of this with the delightful fall weather we are enjoying and we have a lot to praise in the Four States.
