The Maple Leaf Parade is on again this fall, and changes planned should make the festival even more enjoyable.
After a year’s hiatus in the pandemic, The 55th annual Maple Leaf Festival will return with a new parade route and other changes this October.
“The parade will start where it normally starts on the southwest side of the square,” said Carthage Chamber of Commerce President Mark Elliff. “And instead of proceeding around the square, it is going to go along Fourth Street, on the south side of the square, and then turn south on Grant, which is the normal parade route.”
What is so good about the change in the Saturday, Oct. 16, event? The new route will open up more of the Carthage square for vendors, allowing better spacing and reduced crowding, particularly around the food vendors.
“This way we can integrate food vendors and regular vendors all the way around the square,” Ellis said.
We look forward to the annual Maple Leaf Festival and celebrate the parade’s return as well as the return of the Maple Leaf Marching Band Festival. The changes look likely to be an improvement to an already great fall festival.
Teens inspiring
Two brothers at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin recently launched a community outreach project to collect used cellphones and donate them as emergency devices to the elderly, domestic violence victims and others at risk through the nonprofit Secure the Call.
The teens, Shrihari Nagarajan, a 17-year-old senior, and his brother, Prithvi Nagarajan, a 15-year-old sophomore, set up cellphone donation barrels at the Joplin Public Library, the Webb City Public Library, Joplin Family Dentistry, Joplin Children’s Dentistry and the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts.
The teens are also looking to set up more drop-off sites. “We believe the more phones that we receive, the more people we will be able to help in our community,” Shrihari Nagarajan said.
It is always encouraging to see young people work for the betterment of our community. In this case, the youths’ efforts will help keep people safe and reuse old devices that would otherwise just be technological waste. This effort is good for the environment as well as helping those at risk.
“My brother and I took the initiative to partner with this organization and help our own community,” Shrihari Nagarajan said.
We’re glad they did. If you have an old cellphone to donate, please do
