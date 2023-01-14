In a world torn apart by war, poverty, famine, disease, injustice, bigotry, racism and hatred, there is no better time than now to work toward creating what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called a “beloved community.”
King didn’t coin that term, but he did flesh out an entire concept for it.
From the Atlanta-based Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change: “Dr. King’s Beloved Community is a global vision, in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth. In the Beloved Community, poverty, hunger and homelessness will not be tolerated because international standards of human decency will not allow it. Racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood. In the Beloved Community, international disputes will be resolved by peaceful conflict-resolution and reconciliation of adversaries, instead of military power. Love and trust will triumph over fear and hatred. Peace with justice will prevail over war and military conflict.”
Perhaps most importantly, the King Center notes, King’s beloved community is both realistic and achievable. It simply requires each of us committing to making it so.
If you would like to honor King and work toward his beloved community, you’ll have two places to start:
• Missouri Southern State University will host its annual MLK Day celebration at 6 p.m. Monday in the North End Zone facility. The event will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. program that includes a performance by the marimba band Kufara and the announcement of the annual Al Cade Beacon of Hope Awards for volunteer service. The keynote speaker will be Atiba Bradley, MSSU’s head football coach.
• The Office of Student Diversity at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, in conjunction with the Black Student Association, will hold a candlelight vigil and short program at 6 p.m. Monday on the campus oval. The program will include an opening song, the reading of excerpts from King’s historic speeches and reflections on how King’s dream is being realized today.
Both events are free and open to the public.
From there, what we choose to do is up to us.
The beloved community has never been more needed, its promises of love over hate and justice over injustice never more urgent.
It won’t be easy. Indeed, for King himself, the struggle to build the beloved community was real and difficult, and it cost him his very life.
But we can fulfill his vision. We can transform our broken world into the beloved community, a world where peace, love and justice are the ultimate guiding principles.
Will you join us and help make King’s dream a reality?
