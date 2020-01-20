Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.