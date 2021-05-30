The Joplin School District had its mask mandate in place for nearly the entire academic year, and it seems to have had the desired effect.
Since August, masks had been required of Joplin students and employees at arrival and dismissal times, during times of close proximity or transitioning between classes, and on buses.
As a result of increased vaccination rates and decreased rates of illness and hospitalization in the community, required masking across the district was dropped last week. Administrators had recommended that the mandate expire at the conclusion of the school year, which was Friday, but board members opted to rescind it immediately, essentially a few days early.
District administration has noted that students and employees will still be able to wear masks if they choose to.
Following current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they also recommend that nonvaccinated people continue to wear masks.
Other procedures implemented in the past year haven’t changed. Quarantine guidelines will still be in place, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Melinda Moss, and students and employees still will be asked to stay home if they are feeling sick and to notify their school if they have a positive COVID-19 test or exposure.
Masks have been the subject of bitter debates across the country and in our own community. But it’s clear that mandatory mask wearing in Joplin schools contributed to, and perhaps played a key role in, the district’s ability to stay open all year long.
While it’s true that some students and employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the year, Joplin never had to close a school or shift an entire building to temporary remote learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Masks work, and they worked for Joplin Schools.
Summer school in Joplin starts on Wednesday, and just as last summer’s session was posited as a trial run for how school could work during a pandemic that was just starting to flare up, this summer’s session could be a good trial run for how classes might operate when COVID-19-related safety protocols are relaxed. The superintendent left open the possibility that the mask mandate could be reevaluated if cases spike again.
Hopefully that won’t be necessary if everyone takes care now to stay safe and help keep others safe.
Good luck with the summer session. Get vaccinated if you’re able to, wear a mask if you’re not, and have fun.
