Be proud of our state for finally hitting an important goal in helping us understand situations in which police use force in the course of their jobs.
Sadly, it took the state Legislature making use-of-force reporting a requirement when it passed public safety reform legislation. Gov. Mike Parson signed that measure into law last summer.
The program run by the FBI began to gather information in 2019 on all police-involved shootings.
The National Use-of-Force Data Collection program has a required 60% participation threshold for data to be released as useful and accurate, but voluntary participation by police departments has been low. Missouri was one of the states lagging in data submission. The FBI reported this week that the program has met the 60% threshold.
The FBI found that more than half of the use-of-force incidents reported in 2021 resulted in serious bodily injury to someone and about one-third ended in death, the bureau announced. The bureau has said it will release more data if reporting reaches an 80% threshold.
The study looks at demographic data on the subjects and officers in an incident as well as a range of information that can help us understand what happens when officers use force: Did the officer(s) approach the subjects? What was the reason for initial contact (routine patrol, traffic stop, etc.)? Was it an ambush? Did the subject direct a threat to the officer or another person? Did the subject have a known or apparent impairment, such as mental health condition or being under the influence of drugs or alcohol?
Only 36 of more than 600 agencies in Missouri submitted data in 2021, according to the FBI, up from 21 in 2020. The low participation rate led Missouri lawmakers to include use-of-force reporting requirements in public safety reform legislation signed into law last summer.
Public safety has been a serious concern in our city with the recent shooting deaths of two officers here, the serious injury of a third, and the death of another officer with area ties. It has also been an issue of national concern with some high-profile incidents prominent in driving concerns over police practices.
The reporting requirement is a good one. Kudos to the governor and Legislature and to law enforcement agencies reporting this vital information.
Data can help us understand how to improve the outcomes for the public and our public safety officers in situations that might lead to the use of force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.