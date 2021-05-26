Memo
To: Missouri DHSS
From: Missouri taxpayers
Subject: Wasting tax dollars
Stop spending our money to keep us from accessing public records — our records.
You have been rebuked by judges, castigated by lawmakers and admonished by sundry others, yet you persist in your bad behavior.
Wasn’t it just last year that you were slapped down by a judge after you denied the request by a company that asked for something as benign as old genealogical records. Instead of complying, your agency concocted what a judge characterized as a “secret” and “devious” plan to thwart the law. In fact, a Cole County judge ruled that your agency “knowingly” and “purposely” committed violations of Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Bottom line: You lost and had to pay $12,000 for multiple violations of state law and about $150,000 to Reclaim the Records for their legal fees.
We would have though that would get your attention. But, no.
Earlier this month, a state appeals court ruled that you also were wrong to withhold copies of successful medical marijuana applications from people who are appealing a denied license.
It seems a California company wanted the records, believing it was wrongfully denied licenses to grow medical marijuana. You said you couldn’t — you meant you wouldn’t — turn over the information, but a circuit court said you were wrong.
That was still not good enough, and so you appealed. Last week, Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Lisa White Hardwick noted that because applications were ranked competitively against other applications, the only way to determine whether the state denied a license in an arbitrary or capricious manner is to compare unsuccessful applications against successful ones.
“Without all of the information that formed the basis of the (Department of Health and Senior Services’) decision,” Hardwick wrote, “no meaningful review of that decision can occur.”
Your office exhibits a pattern of abuse of Missouri’s Sunshine Law and ongoing misuse of taxpayer dollars. It’s clear the measly amount you have paid in fines has not gotten your attention either.
Let’s not forget, state lawmakers also took your agency to the woodshed this spring over failure to comply with their request for records.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has a chance to remake your agency. We once again urge him to to find leadership that is transparent, conscientious about public tax dollars, or at the very least willing to abide by the law — in this case, the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.