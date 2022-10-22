Remembrance is an essential part of our area’s public life; Webb City is to be commended for acting to remedy an old oversight in its remembrance of a fallen law enforcer slain long ago.
Leonard Rich was a city marshal who was shot and killed responding to a disturbance Aug. 10, 1902, in downtown Webb City. He was killed when he and other officers became involved in an altercation with two brothers who caused a disturbance at Lizzie Reed’s Resort, a business that catered to miners. A temporary officer then killed the brother who shot Rich, and another marshal shot the other brother in an arm.
There had been no public marker commemorating his sacrifice until now.
Tuesday — more than 120 years after his death — Webb City police Chief Don Melton, other Webb City officers, law enforcement officers from Joplin and Jasper County, and others gathered around Rich’s grave on the south side of the Webb City Cemetery to dedicate a new memorial stone.
It is important to honor the service of our law enforcers, especially those slain in the line of duty. Webb City and its police force acted to ensure that the sacrifice of one of their own is remembered, even more than a century later. Well done.
Public art
Yet again, three new sculptures have been added to the Rotary Sculpture Garden in Mercy Park as part of an ongoing joint project by the Rotary Club of Joplin and the Joplin Daybreak Rotary.
There are now 20 of the works on display along the path that loops through the park — along with a butterfly mosaic — with more artwork to come before the end of the year.
“House Sitter” is located near the park’s entrance, while the nearby “Bear Ball” faces the main entrance road — both sculptures were donated by Barbara and Jim Hicklin. The third sculpture, “Otter Motion,” was donated by the Rotary Club of Joplin and is located near the park’s water dock. All three sculptures were crafted by Branson-based artist Tim Cherry.
The sculpture garden is a great example of the growing role of public art in the community life of Joplin. With the help of generous donors, it has been even more successful than its originators anticipated.
“We thought we might have five or six sculptures (total) by the end of the first three years,” said Bob Headlee, who serves as the chairman of the Rotary Sculpture Garden board. It’s been a huge jump “from what it was like several years ago to where we are today — in a really good way.”
You can find out more about the sculpture garden at rotarysculpturegarden.org.
