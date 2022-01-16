The Missouri House will consider a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday; the plan seems to be a responsible one, and the House should approve it.
The panel that put it together appears to have followed the process laid out in Amendment 3 passed in November 2020, as well as the federal rules requiring districts of equal size without “improperly dilute minorities’ voting power.”
The proposed U.S. House districts would make adjustments to legislative boundaries to account for population changes tallied in the 2020 census. The redrawn districts are projected to result in Republicans having the electoral advantage in six seats and Democrats two.
The districts appear to be generally contiguous and compact, as required. The committee responded to concerns raised when leaders from the Ray County community of Richmond objected to the proposed map splitting their city into two districts. The panel amended the proposal to keep Ray County whole and to include it — along with the rural counties of Carroll and Chariton — in the 6th District. There were similar objections to the dividing of St. Charles County between the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts that were not addressed.
Hard-liners in the GOP objected to the plan because they wanted the map to gerrymander Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s 5th District in order to send another Republican to Washington. The panel resisted that call, perhaps out of a sense of fairness. Members on both sides have called the process fair, and the panel is bipartisan.
If the commission hadn’t come to an agreement, the Missouri Supreme Court would have to appoint six appellate judges to finish the job, as they have multiple times before.
Unfortunately, it looks as if the redistricting of state legislative districts is headed that way. The Missouri Senate deadlocked on the state districts and was unable to approve a tentative plan by deadline. Faced with similar problems, the House ended up approving two plans: one by Democrats, the other by Republicans. We’ll watch to see how that works out.
Redistricting for both U.S. and state legislative districts has been delayed this cycle because the pandemic slowed the release of detailed census data needed for the process.
Lawmakers would have to pass any redistricting bill with an emergency clause for it to take effect in time for filing for primaries this year. Without one, the bill could not take effect until Aug. 28, after the primaries.
An emergency clause would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to pass. With resignations and deaths over the past year, Republicans no longer hold a majority of that size. Democrats will have to sign on to pass redistricting with an emergency clause.
A lot remains to be settled before new congressional districts are in place, but the measure before the House is promising.
We urge area lawmakers to approve it.
