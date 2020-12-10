The Missouri State Board of Education this week made the right decision to separate K-12 students’ spring assessments from state and federal accountability systems.
As state education leaders noted, there is value in giving the spring 2021 assessments — unlike the 2020 assessments, which were to take place during the early days of the pandemic and were waived because school districts across Missouri were closed and in crisis mode.
Standardized tests, for better or for worse, are among the best tools we currently have to gauge students’ academic performance and to determine whether they’re on track for their grade level. They’re a way for teachers to identify where there are shortcomings in their pupils’ learning and to design interventions to target those gaps. They’re a way for the state — and the public, for that matter — to set goals and benchmarks for school districts and to see where additional resources might be needed.
But the state is right to avoid tying significant accountability measures to the results of the spring 2021 assessments.
The 2021 assessments will reflect the current academic year, which has been anything but normal for schools. Many of them, including several in our area, have opened and closed and opened again as COVID-19 cases fluctuate. Many have students who are either partially or fully remote. And many have individual students and employees who are in and out of classes because of quarantines and other types of isolation needed to help control the spread of the virus.
All of that certainly will have an impact on whether students will actually perform well on a single test.
Not to mention that poor performance this year could indicate so many other factors related to family situations amid the pandemic. Does the child have reliable internet at home, allowing the student to keep up with studies during quarantine? Has the child’s family been affected by job loss or, worse, the loss of a loved one because of COVID-19? Is the child among the millions of Americans facing hunger as unemployment benefits threaten to expire?
How would an accountability system know whether a student performed poorly on a test simply because they didn’t learn the material, as could happen during a normal year, or whether there were any number of these extenuating circumstances affecting their life this year during the pandemic? And how would it be fair to punish the school for that poor performance based on factors almost entirely out of its control?
It is certainly the right call to keep Missouri’s learning standards high, to expect that our students will continue to learn and grow and our teachers will continue to educate their pupils, but not to punish them if they don’t during an incredibly difficult year.
