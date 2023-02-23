It is time for the Missouri General Assembly to revisit the law regarding compensation to people released after having been wrongfully imprisoned.
Recently freed, Lamar Johnson told a Senate panel Monday that Missouri must pay people freed from prison after being convicted for crimes they didn’t commit. Johnson served nearly three decades in prison for a murder a judge recently ruled he didn’t commit.
Johnson said he came out of prison with no income and in need of housing and a car. He also said he and those like him need a way to recover educational costs lost while they were imprisoned.
Since 2006, imprisoned individuals determined to be innocent through DNA evidence are eligible for $50 per day of post-conviction confinement if they file a request within one year of release. Those freed for any other reason are not currently eligible for compensation for their lost years.
Legislation has been proposed that would give $65,000 for every year an innocent person was wrongfully imprisoned. Current law limits payments to “an individual who is determined to be actually innocent of a crime.” Such a qualifier should be retained in the new legislation.
Can we repay someone for stolen freedom? Probably not. But at the very least, those wrongfully denied their freedom should be compensated for the years of potential gainful employment income lost and provided the help needed to reintegrate them into our state.
Johnson’s case had been ripe for overturning, and the local prosecutor sought a hearing to do so. The Missouri Supreme Court, in March 2021, ruled that too much time had passed after the conviction for a prosecutor to seek a new trial, despite another man confessing to the slaying and a chief witness in the case recanting his testimony.
Missouri lawmakers saw the injustice in that decision and changed the law. Starting in August 2021, prosecutors could request a hearing before a judge in cases of potential wrongful conviction.
That law first freed longtime inmate Kevin Strickland in 2021 after more than 40 years in prison on a wrongful conviction in a triple murder. Now it has freed Johnson.
It is time for lawmakers to complete the righteous task begun with the 2021 law and provide recompense for years of stolen freedom. After Missouri wrongfully took their liberty, those freed deserve a measure of restoration, no matter how meager when compared with their loss.
In addition to a repayment for years of deprivation, our goal as a state also should be to give those wrongfully convicted their best opportunity to become responsible and productive members of our communities.
Paying them for their lost years would be a step toward that goal.
