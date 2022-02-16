Medicaid expansion in Missouri is under attack by Republican lawmakers again.
A proposal under debate by the Missouri House would allow lawmakers to defund Medicaid expansion, effectively undoing voters’ decision to increase access to the government health care program. The measure would give lawmakers the power to stop paying for health care coverage for the patients recently added to the program.
The measure is sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage and chair of the House Budget Committee. If approved by the full Legislature, the proposed constitutional amendment would go before voters.
It’s appalling that a proposal to deny health care coverage to people is still being introduced and debated in our state government after everything that has already happened with Medicaid expansion in Missouri.
In case you need a refresher, here’s a brief timeline:
• Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment expanding access to Medicaid, under the terms of the 2010 federal health care law signed by former President Barack Obama, with 53% of the vote. This occurred through the state’s initiative petition process, bypassing Republican lawmakers who for years had resisted Medicaid expansion attempts through the legislative process.
• Legislative appropriations for the expanded program were in doubt throughout the spring 2021 budget process, and by May, lawmakers had approved a $35 billion budget for the state that included no funding for the expansion. At the time, Republicans noted that the budget increased funding for Medicaid, but they didn’t intend any of the money to be used to expand coverage. They believed that by not appropriating money for the expanded coverage, they could prevent it from occurring.
• Republican Gov. Mike Parson had opposed the ballot proposal, but he also had included funding for the expansion in his proposed budget for the year. After lawmakers failed to authorize that funding, the governor one week later withdrew a request to expand Medicaid coverage that had been submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
• Three people who were newly eligible to enroll in the expanded program filed suit against the state. But Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem ruled in June 2021 that the voter-approved initiative was unconstitutional because it didn’t include a way to pay for new enrollees. The judge wrote that the state’s constitution was clear that an initiative petition can only spend or appropriate revenue specifically raised in the initiative.
• In July 2021, the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the state must expand Medicaid per the constitutional amendment, overturning Beetem’s trial court ruling. By funding the services required under federal law, the state must allow everyone eligible to access those services, the court wrote.
• In August 2021, Beetem ordered the state Department of Social Services to immediately allow eligible residents to enroll, rejecting the state’s argument that it needed two more months to begin accepting new applications. The state formally began accepting new applicants on Oct. 1, 2021.
In looking at the past year and a half, one thing becomes clear: Medicaid expansion has been affirmed time and time again in this state. The voters have spoken. The courts have spoken.
That Republican lawmakers are still looking for ways to undermine the expansion suggests that they don’t respect the democratic process, the will of the voters or their constituents, many of whom are among the estimated 275,000 people who qualify for Medicaid under the expansion. Their insistence on pressing forward with these efforts is disgusting and tyrannical.
If it wants to have any sort of credibility and the trust of its people, the General Assembly should kill this proposal before it advances any further.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.