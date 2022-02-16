Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with showery rains and a possible rumble of thunder late. Low around 30F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showery rains and a possible rumble of thunder late. Low around 30F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.