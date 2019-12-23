Missouri is the place to be if you're a job-seeking veteran.
The state is among the best in the country when it comes to job placement for veterans seeking employment, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The federal government each year measures the effectiveness of its Jobs for Veterans State Grant program, which funds support services to veterans with disabilities, economically or educationally disadvantaged veterans, and veterans with other barriers to employment, particularly homelessness.
The government set a target in 2019 for all U.S. states and territories to place 58.5% of program participants in jobs within one fiscal quarter of receiving services.
More than 20 states and territories failed to reach that target, according to an announcement last week from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. But Missouri not only exceeded that target by successfully finding work for at least two-thirds of its participating veterans, but it also was one of only five states to do so at that rate — joining South Dakota, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska at the top of the list.
"Missouri is working to make a difference in the lives of veterans," said Mardy Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development, in a statement. "Although this is a number we can be proud of, we will continue to strive for more, serving those who once served us."
Providing meaningful and adequate employment for our veterans remains an ongoing challenge for the U.S. There are 18.5 million veterans living in the U.S. today, predominantly male and on average older than nonveterans. Nearly 70% of them report significant difficulty in making the transition back to civilian life, including finding a job, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
But programs like this one help meet the needs of the most vulnerable of those who have served our country. A job well done to Missouri, which is taking both workforce development and veterans' support seriously.
