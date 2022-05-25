About the only good thing that can be said of the train wreck of a legislative session that wrapped up last week is that it is over; let’s hope we never see its like again.
The Republican-led General Assembly devolved into a hideous mix of grandstanding, stonewalling and in-fighting that resulted in little effective legislating and a lot of finger-pointing. The Senate in particular descended into acrimony that hindered lawmaking.
It’s not as if lawmakers had anything important to do. After all, it was only the session in which lawmakers are required to apportion legislative districts that will affect governing for the next decade.
The issue dominated the five-month legislative session. The House and Senate could not agree, despite both houses being GOP controlled and despite substantial agreement between many legislators. Filibusters and backbiting over whether to pass the plan most supported or to pass a 7-1 gerrymander backed by seven hard-right lawmakers calling themselves the “Conservative Caucus” hamstrung redistricting and other lawmaking.
As the final act of the Senate on the final day of its session, a measure finally passed. Gov. Mike Parson signed off on the new congressional map for the state’s eight U.S. House districts on Wednesday.
The map essentially maintains the status quo in Missouri’s U.S. House delegation, with districts likely to be represented by six Republicans and two Democrats. The biggest difference after all the shouting was to split the Columbia area up differently and to reinforce U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner’s St. Louis County-based 2nd Congressional District for the GOP. The late approval led to lawsuits as primary hopefuls and county election authorities scramble to prepare for new districts ahead of the August primary.
Veteran Statehouse observer Phill Brooks said this ”General Assembly was the most dysfunctional I can remember in more than 50 years covering the Statehouse."
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, in a story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, said, “It’s no secret that this place was ugly at times, difficult to watch sometimes. There were days when I went home, frankly, embarrassed.”
Why were lawmakers so ineffective? Hard-right conservative lawmakers felt snubbed early when several were excluded from a GOP caucus before the start of the session. The antagonistic atmosphere in Jefferson City is also fueled by the increasing vitriol in the broader political landscape. But a big part of the problem is the loss of relationships and expertise by term-limited lawmakers. With term limits, experience is missing, empowering lobbyists and motivated interest groups and hindering the bonds of trust between lawmakers that help them overcome differences to forge compromise.
In the matter of redistricting, Missouri whipsawed from the passage of the Clean Missouri Amendment to the repeal of its redistricting portion when voters passed Amendment 3. The return to the current system was a mistake voters and lawmakers should look to rectify.
