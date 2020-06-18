Professional baseball was once known as America’s pastime.
Countless times throughout the history of our country, whether it was coping with the Great Depression leading into World War II or rallying around one another following the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Major League Baseball was always there to provide a reliable, much-needed escape from the stress and panic of everyday life for its fans, die-hard and casual alike.
With the country reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with tensions being at an all-time high over racial injustice, Major League Baseball had a real chance to regain some of its recent lost popularity by once again providing the sports world with a daily respite from the toxicity of life. With essentially no other national sport to compete with, MLB had a path cleared for spring training to start by the middle of June with the regular season getting underway near the start of July.
Unfortunately, instead of gauging the temperature of the room — with longstanding businesses closing all over the country, unemployment rates climbing to an all-time high and people struggling just to make ends meet — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the league’s owners and its players decided an ugly and petty public squabble over money was the proper course of action. There is no need to take sides, because everyone involved is to blame for the current situation.
Prior to the MLB First-Year Player Draft less than a week ago in a national interview, Manfred was asked about the likelihood of Major League Baseball having a 2020 season. His response, "We're going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent." Mind you, there had already been several public back-and-forth proposals sent that were quickly rejected by the opposing side at this point. Fast forward to Monday when Manfred was again asked about the likelihood of a baseball season taking place this year, his optimism was quite different: "I'm not confident (we can play)," Manfred said during an ESPN interview. "I think there's real risk; and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue ... It's just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans."
Simply put, this is embarrassing for Major League Baseball and all involved in the negotiations. The tone-deaf bickering is not only eliminating any chance the league has of making new fans, but it is pushing its most loyal fanbase to the point of not caring whether or not there is a season at all. That should scare MLB to its core, particularly when you consider this is very well going to be a preview of the negotiations that will take place following the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement that expires following the 2021 season. And if this is a preview, it is almost a guarantee there is going to be another work stoppage like the game saw in 1994, which crippled attendance numbers for several seasons that followed.
If Major League Baseball doesn’t have a 2020 season, and there is a strike following the 2021 season, the game may never fully recover. The league is rapidly approaching a very dangerous and delicate time in its history, and what happens over the next several weeks will undoubtedly have a major impact on the future of the game.
Remember James Earl Jones’ character Terrence Mann explaining what baseball means to this country in "Field of Dreams": “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and that could be again.”
