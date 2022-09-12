The creation of a veterans memorial in Lamar strikingly demonstrates the value that area residents place on the service and sacrifice of men and women who served in our armed forces.
Veterans today make up less than 7% of the U.S. adult population, down from 18% in 1980, according to the Census Bureau.
We have been asking an ever-smaller proportion of our population to bear the burden of military service.
But Missouri is among the top states in first-time enlistments for young people, so we are more willing to serve and more likely to see veterans here and around the Four-State Area than in some other regions.
We suspect our area is ahead of the national average in its respect for and honor of veterans, as well.
The Barton County Memorial Park Board will hold a dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 17, for its recently completed memorial. The event at Second and Gulf streets — the former site of the Barton County Memorial Hospital — will feature a Black Hawk helicopter, a performance from the Lamar High School band, and flag raisings with officials from local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The memorial features a circle of flags and seven triangle-shaped monuments, six of which detail armed conflicts fought by our troops. The seventh recognizes the hospital that once stood there. The monuments surround a large red V statue, representing victory.
If you can attend the ceremony, do. Go to see and help support this monument. Even more importantly, honor the promise we have made to our veterans to support them and to provide care to treat the long-term harms, both mental and physical, that many of them suffer as the price for having answered our nation’s call.
The park board raised $300,000 from donations, fundraisers and brick sales for the memorial.
“We have been lucky to have great support from generous donors,” said Joe Davis, president of the park board.
We suspect that it is more than luck. We believe it is a reflection of the esteem our residents hold for those who have served our nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.