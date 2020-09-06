One of the better tools governmental bodies are using to disseminate information about how the novel coronavirus is spreading is the online dashboard.
Each agency tailors its dashboard a little differently and reports varying information, although the intent is largely the same — to educate the public about COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The state of Missouri introduced its dashboard in May. It currently offers daily reports on the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, the daily count of hospitalizations, the seven-day positivity rate and a breakdown of cases by county.
The city of Joplin added its dashboard at the end of June. It displays the total number of cases and deaths reported by the Joplin Health Department, the current number of active and inactive cases, the number of Joplin residents hospitalized and the total number of COVID-19 patients in Joplin hospitals.
Now that school is back in session, a number of school districts, colleges and universities have launched dashboards as well.
Missouri Southern State University's dashboard provides information about the total number of COVID-19 tests administered on campus and the number of new positive cases reported among both students and employees for each reporting period.
Crowder College has a small dashboard on its website that is updated with the number of active cases, recovered cases and total positive cases on its campus.
After the temporary closure of its Madge T. James Kindergarten Center because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff, the Webb City School District has introduced a dashboard that breaks down the number of quarantined students and staff at each building.
These dashboards are a good way to get information out to the public. For users, they can be bookmarked and easily checked throughout the day, and the data is important for us to understand how and where the virus is spreading and what the public health risks are.
We'd like to see more entities adopt the use of the dashboard — especially the Joplin School District. As the largest school district in our area, and with more students than even Missouri Southern, the district is a crucial part of our community and, if an outbreak occurs, has the potential to affect residents far beyond the reaches of the classroom.
It's true that the district has procedures in place to work with local health departments to notify parents if their children are exposed to a COVID-19 case at school. But what about other families who also would benefit from knowing how many cases are in Joplin schools and where they are?
We'd bet that nearly everyone in Joplin is connected to the school district in some way. And for that reason, an easy-to-navigate site that is updated regularly with COVID-19 information from Joplin Schools would be vital to this community.
