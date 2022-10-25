Missouri needs to move access to WIC benefits online; the current plan to transition is too slow.
Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent report.
The federally funded program aims to ensure adequate nutrition for low-income women who are pregnant or nursing and their infants and young children.
Only one other state, New Mexico, performed worse than us.
The report by the nonprofit advocacy group Food Research & Action Center attributes the steep decline to challenges associated with Missouri’s clunky system of disbursing benefits.
Missouri began transitioning to a system to allow online access to benefits last year, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, but officials estimate it will take another four years to complete.
Funding has been cited as part of the problem.
The delay increases risks to pregnant and nursing women and their children
Roughly 80,000 low-income pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children under age 5 were enrolled in Missouri’s WIC program earlier this year, down by 20,000 participants since early 2020. In contrast, there was a slight increase in WIC participation on average nationally. Some states saw double-digit increases as the pandemic took a toll on the nation’s economy.
Missouri is one of nine states still using an offline WIC system that requires participants to travel to WIC offices to swipe their electronic benefits transfer debit cards to reload monthly benefits. All other states have gone to online systems capable of remotely and automatically reloading benefits.
Joplin resident and WIC participant Bethany Hanna sometimes has to miss work to get her benefits loaded onto her EBT card in person. Hanna is the mother of a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old.
“I have to request off work just to come load the card,” she said in an interview with the Missouri Independent. Yet she considers herself lucky to be able to do so: “A lot of people don’t have a way to get there, or they have to work and can’t take off.”
A spokesperson for DHSS, Lisa Cox told the Independent, “It is difficult to pinpoint a specific reason to the decline in Missouri WIC participation,” but she also said that “being an offline state made it more difficult to conduct WIC business.”
Missouri is seventh on the maternal mortality rate list, with 37.5 maternal deaths per 100,000 births. Our state also has a high infant mortality rate: 6.2 deaths per 1,000 live births versus 5.8 on average nationally.
Proper nutrition and proper medical care are essential to reduce infant and maternal mortality — yet our state lags in both. Participation in WIC increases birth weight, reduces maternal and infant mortality, and provides lifelong health benefits to participating children. Those children later perform better on assessments of mental abilities and score higher on reading assessments.
Five years to transition to online is just too long. It feels like foot-dragging.
Given the lasting benefits, our state should seek to ensure all who qualify participate in WIC. Moving the platform online will help make that happen
Gov. Mike Parson’s administration must do everything it can to speed the transition, and the Legislature should consider supplemental funding for the process.
