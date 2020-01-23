Can you imagine the Missouri Southern State University Lions playing football in a stadium that had structural issues, or one in which the field lacked a necessary component such as a scoreboard?
We can't either. Unfortunately, that is essentially what has happened with the university's Taylor Performing Arts Center — as it heads toward its half-century mark, it has developed structural issues with its walls and stairwells, and its rigging system (necessary in the performing arts world) has been in major need of an upgrade.
Taylor is to the music, theater and other performance-related departments what Fred G. Hughes Stadium is to MSSU athletics: the building that is integral to the events it hosts. In other words, the football team is at home at Hughes Stadium, and music and theater groups can call Taylor their primary on-campus venue, alongside a few smaller places such as the Bud Walton Black Box Theatre.
But Taylor has been closed for performances on and off for years because of the aforementioned issues, causing many performances to be relocated elsewhere on campus — or off campus entirely. That's not ideal.
Thankfully, a fix is on the way. Missouri Southern officials have approved approximately $551,000 for repairs that should make the ground floor of the auditorium functional again.
It has taken a while to get to this point, but we know that dollars for capital projects on college and university campuses across the state are rare and precious these days. Nonessential projects such as this one tend to be deferred — in favor of immediate needs such as replacing a water heater in a residence hall, for example — to help cut costs in a world where higher education funding is sometimes stagnant, at best.
We have been to our fair share of events in Taylor over the years — dance recitals, band and orchestra concerts, operas, special speakers, campus gatherings — and believe, as does the university's administration, that the building needs to be renovated. Students and faculty in the performing arts deserve a venue worthy of their talent, and the public will take notice of a facility that has been modernized to accommodate acts and guests of all kinds.
There are plenty of maintenance needs on the campus, but Missouri Southern is right to make Taylor a priority for capital improvement. It will bring back a performing arts venue that is much needed not only by students and staff, but also by this community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.