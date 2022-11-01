The Joplin Interfaith Coalition is bringing back a tradition it hasn’t been able to host since before the COVID-19 pandemic: the multicultural dinner.
The first post-pandemic dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at South Joplin Christian Church, 1901 S. Pearl Ave. Its objective is to provide opportunities for people of different faiths to come together, socialize and learn about each other’s religions. Participants will be able to offer prayers or blessings from their religion before the meal.
“If you want to get to know your neighbor, sitting down with them and eating together is one of the best ways to do that,” Paul Teverow, a member of the Joplin Interfaith Coalition, told the Globe last week. “We expect the conversations to cover a broad range of topics — some of which may involve religion, some may involve other things, but they will all increase the awareness that we’re all members of the same community. We can each hold to our distinctive faiths but also work together for the good of the community.”
There is perhaps no better time than now to bring this tradition back, as incidents of antisemitism in the U.S. and beyond are on the rise.
That includes the widely publicized comments of Ye, the rap superstar formerly known as Kanye West, who recently voiced antisemitic stereotypes in interviews and on social media.
The concern also has risen after former President Donald Trump stated on his social media platform that U.S. Jews need to “get their act together” and show appreciation for Israel “before it’s too late.” Trump said American Jewish voters, most of whom voted for his opponents, failed to appreciate what he has done for Israel.
The Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,717 incidents of harassment, vandalism or violence targeting Jews in 2021 — the highest annual total since it began tracking these incidents in 1979.
“We don’t see any meaningful decrease in 2022,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO, told the Associated Press.
Judiasm isn’t the only religion that has been targeted in recent years. Remember that right here in Joplin, the mosque belonging to the Islamic Society of Joplin burned to the ground a decade ago in a case of arson. The group has since rebuilt.
Now is the time to share a meal with friends and neighbors and learn about their religious traditions and beliefs. A better understanding of others, and their religions, can only benefit this community. Perhaps it will even lead to more tolerance and love, and less hate.
