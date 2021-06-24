The NCAA just lost at the highest level, and college athletes nationwide just won.
The issue of compensation, business competition and fairness for athletes in college athletics has been in the news a lot lately. Several states have passed laws granting college athletes the rights to their own “name, image and likeness.” In Missouri, lawmakers passed a bill that awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature or veto. If signed, it takes effect Aug. 28. Similar bills in five other states go into effect July 1. A federal bill on the same issue is in the works.
The Supreme Court ruling is narrow and allows players to receive greater compensation related to education — think laptops, paid internships and scholarships for graduate or technical schools. It is not going to result in college players becoming well-paid professional athletes.
But the concurring opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh demolishes the fiction of traditional amateur athletics in high-level college sports programs. Kavanaugh wrote that tradition “cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student athletes who are not fairly compensated. Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate,” adding, “The NCAA is not above the law.”
The decision highlights the NCAA’s anti-competitive business model and the hypocrisy inherent in handling million-dollar deals and astronomical coaches salaries while propounding the virtue of not compensating athletes because they must “play for the love of the game.” Those athletes provide the fodder for a money machine grinding up athletes’ bodies to make TV deals and budget-busting coaches salaries possible.
The promise of a college degree or hope of entry into professional leagues both fall very short. Too often athletes do not graduate, especially athletes competing in the big-money sports — football and basketball — at the top money-making schools. And the odds of a college athlete sustaining a major injury and lifelong chronic pain are much greater than the odds of ever playing professionally.
The high court ruling won’t fix all of that, but it will make the deals marginally better for student athletes and allow them to seek better academic situations. The court has shattered the special status that has protected the anti-competitive tactics that are central to the billion-dollar college athletics industry.
The biggest help for the players is more likely to come from changes to name, image and likeness rules written into the state laws going into effect this year. More such laws will come, and Congress will eventually seek to even the playing field for universities across all states. The opportunities involved in such changes aren’t just high-level endorsement deals for top athletes. Opportunities to athletes in smaller markets will open — to do summer camps and skills workshops, to be paid to attend events such as openings or ribbon-cuttings or to serve in any number of other public relations roles.
The current system exploits and harms athletes. It is changing, as it must.
