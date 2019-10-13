The city of Neosho is making a smart choice in an attempt to resolve a recurring threat to some residents of the city and their homes.
The city is seeking federal Community Development Block Grants for funding to buy out properties subject to repeated flooding and to provide relocation assistance to renters. While a number of questions about the buyout plan remain, the approach is the right one.
Interest in the buyout plan was tepid when it was first proposed, but repeated flooding this summer changed many residents’ minds.
"Our house is protected by a levee that is supposed to protect us from a 500-year flood," Neosho resident Tracy Clements told the Globe in an interview recently. "It's come over the levee twice now, and when it does that, it's like a tidal wave that comes across our yard in less than a minute."
Southwest Missouri is no stranger to disaster, as Joplin residents well know. And models show flooding events such as the ones Neosho has experienced are going to continue to become more frequent.
On top of the threat to the life and safety of residents, risks of repeated flooding include damage to structures, fungal and mold infestations and illnesses, rot, pests and more. While we rightly help those affected by a disaster, it is time for our communities, our state and our nation to carefully consider the best way to address disaster relief given the rising cost of recovery assistance that is inundating our nation.
Disaster recovery can be done in a way that cuts the risk that taxpayers will have to pay to rebuild again. Adjusted for inflation, the 1980-2018 annual average for weather and climate events that result in more than a billion dollars in damage is 6.3; the annual average for 2014-18 is double that, 12.6 events, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
Buying out properties that are threatened with recurring flooding is wise. It not only helps those harmed by the rising waters and helps them to find safer abodes, it also reduces the risk of costly future damage by converting the properties to uses that can readily recover from inundation.
Additionally, floodplain maps must be redrawn to take new realities into account. We should work to limit damage and harden properties against disaster. Disaster preparedness and recovery require that our communities and agencies at various levels of government work to stave off future damage while helping those hit by disaster to recover.
We must stop rebuilding in flood zones. We need resilient buildings in areas around the floodplain and the buyout of structures that have repeatedly flooded will rightly reduce repeated disaster payouts.
The Neosho City Council is displaying good leadership by pursuing this program. Recovery dollars will go to ensure that over time, floods will do less damage. And most importantly, people will be safer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.