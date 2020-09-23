We urge other Newton County school districts to follow Neosho's lead and impose a 14-day quarantine before students who have had close contact with a COVID-19 case return to school.
Last week, Larry Bergner, administrator of the Newton County Health Department, adjusted procedures for schools to allow students who have had close contact with a positive case to continue attending in-person classes if they meet a number of conditions, such as agreeing to wear a mask during the day. There have been a high number of absences in schools because of quarantines.
Newton County's four largest school districts put that new guideline into effect, but on Monday the Neosho board of education reverted back to its original policy of a 14-day quarantine.
We think that was the right call.
A spokesperson with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told us that state officials spoke with the Neosho School District on Wednesday about the changes and expressed concerns about the shift from state and national standards. But the department has no enforcement power to reverse the decision.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case quarantine at home for 14 days and also consult with their physicians. A close contact is defined as someone who for more than 15 minutes was within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for the novel coronavirus.
At the same time that Newton County schools were loosening the school attendance policy, the Joplin metro area of Jasper and Newton counties passed another milestone — 5,000 COVID-19 cases to date. We did it in record time too.
We saw our first local case in March, but the area didn't hit 1,000 cases until June 28. It took 17 days to get to 2,000 cases. Then things slowed a bit — but only a bit. We had 3,000 cases around Aug. 20. It took less than three weeks to get to 4,000 cases, which we hit Sept. 8.
Now it took less than two weeks — about 13 days, actually — to add 1,000 cases.
If we stay at this pace — and there's no reason to expect we won't — we'll double our number of COVID-19 positive cases in the region in about two months, hitting 10,000 cases by Thanksgiving.
Right now, the only way to fight this thing is to take precautions, and that includes quarantines for students who have had close contact with a positive case.
