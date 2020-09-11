It was on this day 19 years ago that we watched, stunned and horrified, as America was attacked.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Nineteen years later, we can still feel the shock of learning that our country was the target of terrorism, the slow realization that our world would be forever changed. We mourned the deaths of innocent people and the loss of our own innocence from 1,200 miles away.
Nineteen years later, the aftermath of the attacks is still there too — everything from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan, where the post-9/11 U.S. invasion has become our longest war. The aim was to dislodge Afghanistan’s then-ruling Taliban militants for harboring al-Qaida leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
The U.S. has done its best to pick up the pieces since then. The World Trade Center site has been rebuilt as a memorial. More than $5.5 billion has been paid out as compensation to people with potential 9/11-related health problems. Many use today as a day of service, devoting themselves to the betterment of their community as a way to remember 9/11.
But the grief is still raw.
We remember the victims of this tragic day — those on the hijacked flights and those in the towers, the first responders who sacrificed all to save others.
And we remember the countless individuals who have become victims in the years since — the heartbroken mothers and fathers, sons and daughters of those lost on 9/11; the American troops who have given their all fighting in Afghanistan; and, yes, the thousands of civilians in Afghanistan who have lost their lives for simply being caught in the middle of conflict.
Never forget.
