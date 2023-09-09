Monday marks 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and we should not let this anniversary slip by unnoticed.
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania. What followed would be the longest war in U.S. history: the war in Afghanistan.
More than two decades later, the death toll from the attacks continues to grow. The New York City Fire Department earlier this week added the names of 43 members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall. Officials said it was the second largest group to be added to the WTC memorial wall since it was created in 2011, when 55 names were added.
“As we approach the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY continues to feel the impact of that day. Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor ... those who gave their lives in service of others,” said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh in a statement. “These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them.”
“Never forget” has become the nation’s rallying cry in the years since the attacks, and for good reason. So many first responders, police officers, firefighters and civilians exhibited great courage, bravery and sacrifice — actions that should continue to be remembered year after year — as they fought to save themselves and others from the hijacked planes, the burning towers, the collapsing buildings.
What’s also worth remembering is the sense of unity that Americans felt after the attacks, how we all came together to stand as one nation against terrorism and to celebrate the heroes of 9/11.
If you’d like to observe 9/11 locally, the Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a remembrance ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday at their post, 16759 Inca Road. ROTC cadets at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University will honor the victims of 9/11 during a ceremony at the campus on Monday morning.
You also can add a tribute to the national 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s digital remembrance wall at 911memorial.org. As the memorial website notes: “Sharing your stories and affirming the sense of community that defined the aftermath of the attacks helps ensure future generations will never forget.”
