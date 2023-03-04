It’s never too early to think about spring severe weather and how best to be prepared for it.
Case in point: the line of severe storms, several of which spawned tornadoes, that moved through Oklahoma and Kansas last weekend.
It was the evening of Feb. 26, near the end of a month in which this area of the country is more likely to get snow and ice than tornadoes. But tornadoes there were — nearly a dozen total that hit the suburbs of Chicago, the towns of Cheyenne and Norman in Oklahoma, the town of Liberal in Kansas and elsewhere across the Plains, according to the National Weather Service.
Injuries were reported in Cheyenne, Norman and Liberal, with one person killed. Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged from wind gusts that reach 90 mph in places in Oklahoma and 114 mph in places in Texas.
Spring doesn’t officially start until March 20, but as last weekend’s weather demonstrates, you can’t be too prepared when it comes to springlike severe weather. And we’re not just talking about tornadoes, although those are certainly a significant threat. Residents here can also expect flooding, severe lightning, hail and nontornadic strong winds, all of which can damage property and injure or even kill people.
“Flooding — particularly flash flooding — is the deadliest severe weather hazard in Missouri and can happen year-round,” said Jim Remillard, State Emergency Management Agency director, in a statement earlier this week. “Tornadoes and severe storms also pose deadly threats each year, which is why it’s so important to prepare. Its best to learn about the risks and have an emergency plan in place before severe weather strikes.”
Severe Weather Preparedness Week will be observed in Missouri and Kansas next week, and it’s the perfect opportunity to make sure you’re ready when any of these weather events strike.
Be sure to participate in the statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday so that you know where to go and what to do in the case of a real tornado warning. Register for one of three free webinars offered this month by the National Weather Service to learn about identifying and reporting severe weather, safety and preparedness, severe weather climatology in Missouri and Kansas, thunderstorm structure and threats, and more.
Check your NOAA Weather Radio to ensure it’s functioning properly. Make sure your family has an emergency meeting place and a way to communicate with one another, and sign up for CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt during severe weather.
For more tips and information, be sure to check out the Globe’s story today on Severe Weather Preparedness Week, or go to sema.dps.mo.gov.
And take severe weather seriously by getting ready for it now. You never know when it might strike.
