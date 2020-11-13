As the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization reaches record levels in the state, some hospitals and their community partners are developing new ways to make sure the public understands how critical their situation is.
And make no mistake, it is indeed getting critical: The state of Missouri on Wednesday reported a record 2,157 patients who were hospitalized, and the Missouri Hospital Association said there is a shortage of ICU beds across the state. The shortage is made worse, a spokesman said, because of a "staffing crisis," increasingly lengthy hospital stays and patients who require additional care during and after recovery.
Hospitalization rates also are worsening in the Joplin area. Joplin's two major hospitals, Freeman and Mercy, on Wednesday reported a combined 88 COVID-19 patients. The city's COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday reported 95 total patient hospitalizations across the two hospitals as well as Landmark Hospital.
Beyond that number on the dashboard, residents in Southwest Missouri don't have a clear picture of the situation among our health care providers and the COVID-19 patients who are seeking treatment from them. Are the hospitals overwhelmed? Are they facing staffing issues? Do they have enough intensive care unit beds and ventilators? Are other types of patients being diverted because there is no room for them?
One group of hospitals in the state has launched a new color-coded system to easily alert the public to their current status. The group, consisting of the three hospitals in Boone County in central Missouri, says its health systems are strained because of the spike in COVID-19 patients.
Under the new reporting system, each hospital, in collaboration with public health officials, will provide a daily report of whether its status is green, yellow or red.
• A green status indicates that the hospital is operating within licensed bed capacity and is accepting patient transfers within standard procedures.
• A yellow status indicates the hospital is operating within standard capacity but is delaying nonemergency patient transfers because of capacity or staffing issues or is delaying nonemergency procedures and operations.
• A red status indicates the hospital has expanded its operations beyond standard capacity and has implemented delays in care due to capacity or staffing issues for more than two consecutive days.
Moreover, the Boone County COVID-19 dashboard will provide a countywide status indicator of green, yellow or red based on how many of the hospitals are operating at each level. As of Thursday, the county was listed as "yellow," meaning that at least two of the three hospitals were individually reporting yellow statuses or at least one of them was reporting a red status.
This system is a quick and simple way to be transparent about the impact that COVID-19 is having on local health care systems and their resources and staff. We encourage our local health care providers and public health officials to develop a similar system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.