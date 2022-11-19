Having photo identification is something that is increasingly necessary in today’s world.
We need it if we want to travel by airplane or visit a military base. We need it if we want to get a job.
And now in Missouri, as in many other states, we need it if we want to vote. Recently passed legislation requires that Missouri voters present a valid photo ID at the polls before casting their ballot.
For many of us, the driver’s license tucked away in our wallet or billfold is what we pull out, without thought, when prompted for a photo ID. But for many others, figuring out how to get a non-driver’s license, an acceptable form of photo ID in most cases, can be a daunting challenge.
Fortunately, there’s a new group in Joplin willing to help.
The Joplin Photo ID Project is made up of volunteers from the Joplin Interfaith Coalition, the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area, and Next Step Joplin.
Together, these volunteers are making themselves available from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the Joplin Salvation Army location, 320 E. Eighth St. They can help residents navigate the process of obtaining a photo ID or tracking down any of the documents needed to get one.
This is a great (and free) service to the Joplin area. Even better — the group is nonpartisan, so there will be no attempts from the volunteers to sway you politically while they’re helping you. Within the group, the volunteers may personally and privately support or oppose Missouri’s photo ID law, “but I think we all agree if that’s the law in Missouri, it’s our business to make sure that those people who want to vote can comply with it,” says Paul Teverow, an organizer of the initiative.
Making sure that everyone who is eligible to vote is actually able to vote is a noble goal, and one that supports the very idea of a democratic form of government. As a society, we should want all eligible voters to exercise their civic duty and make their voice heard in politics, which inevitably touches all corners of life and affects every one of us.
Well done to this group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.