A new mural honoring a piece of Joplin’s history is taking shape at the corner of Main and First streets.
The mural, depicting historic Black artists and performers as a tribute to the sacrifices they made during the segregation era, is being painted by Alexander Austin, a Kansas City artist.
It is spearheaded by the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, a local nonprofit that has raised nearly $15,000 in donations for the project.
Figures depicted in the mural will be jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson; composer and pianist Scott Joplin; jazz composer and pianist Duke Ellington; contralto and civil rights activist Marian Anderson; performer and singer Melissa F. Cuther; singer Ella Fitzgerald; jazz performer Dizzy Gillespie; performer Cab Calloway; poet Langston Hughes; entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.; and singer Mamie Smith.
Response to the mural so far seems to be overwhelmingly positive. From Joplin Globe readers, commenting on social media:
• “Love this! Memphis does this on Beale Street. I think we all need to remember our nation’s history in the music era.”
• “Such a perfect spot — right after you crest the hill coming on to Main!”
• “I just saw this the other day. It is looking so good!”
• “It looks so awesome! I wish I had the talent of this artist.”
We couldn’t agree more.
This mural will only add to the city’s rich display of public art, where murals already in existence honor Joplin’s performing arts past and future, victims and survivors of the May 2011 tornado, Route 66, the city’s mining roots and heyday, and the historic East Town district.
It also will serve as an important way to honor significant Black figures in our history, people whose contributions to the building of our community historically have gone overlooked.
Well done to all involved.
