Once September and October kick into high gear, there seems to be no shortage of events for families to attend.
Just throw a dart at a calendar on the wall, and you’re likely to land on a day where you could go to a fall festival, walk through a pumpkin patch, visit an arts and crafts show or listen to some live music — or, sometimes, all of the above.
So how to keep everything straight?
In today’s print edition, the Globe is launching two new calendars. One will be temporary; the other will be weekly.
Let’s start with the temporary calendar. As Halloween approaches on the last day of the month, the number of events planned in area communities skyrockets. So we’ll publish a special daily “Fall Events” calendar to keep track of all of those trick-or-treating opportunities and more.
That calendar will run through Oct. 31. If you have a community event you’d like to add to it, email Managing Editor Emily Younker at eyounker@joplinglobe.com.
The other calendar isn’t new, but until now you’ve only seen it in our Weekender newsletter, which is emailed to subscribers on Thursday afternoons. It contains the lowdown on nightlife over the coming weekend and also lists current art exhibits.
We’ll start publishing the same weekly calendar you see in your Weekender newsletter in the Friday print edition. It will contain not only the live entertainment options and exhibitions, but also a list of movies showing at area theaters.
We hope these two new features in your Joplin Globe will help you decide what to do as the weekend approaches.
