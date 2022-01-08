Congratulations to the Constitution Team at Joplin High School.
The team tied for second place with Nixa High School at the Missouri Bar’s Show Me the Constitution competition last month, and according to officials it was one of the closest races in state history.
Central High School in Springfield won first place with 1,398 points. Joplin High School and Nixa High School tied for second place with 1,389 points. That level of competition says a lot about the quality of instruction at Joplin and their competing schools and the level of teamwork and constitutional understanding by the students.
“We’re very blessed to have really good students, and we have a community that really cares about government and the Constitution,” team coach Will Keczkemethy said. “... This team proves that no matter what political stance you have, you can sit at a table with completely opposite views and you can have a conversation that’s filled with respect.”
The JHS team, recognized Thursday during halftime of the Kaminsky Classic Basketball Tournament at Joplin High School, has an impressive history and legacy. The team has been a perennial in the winner’s circle in state competitions and a frequent national competitor. Barbara Arnold, who died in 2019 at age 70, established and mentored the Constitution team program during her tenure at Joplin High School, taking students to the national competition at least 11 times.
Way to go, coach Keczkemethy and 2021 Joplin High School Constitution Team members Marina Crouch, Nicholas Horton, Caleb Lewis, Jermaine Loum, Kim Nguyen, Christina Post, Kate Rutledge, Wyatt Satterlee and Jack Stanley.
‘You can too!’
Women senators working across the aisle of the Missouri General Assembly have produced a book that tells stories of female lawmakers while aiming to boost literacy in our state, Missouri Independent reported this week.
The book, “You Can, Too!” tells stories of the 36 women who have served in the state Senate.
Despite infighting within political parties and the partisan rancor so common now, the 11 women — a historic number serving at the same time in the Missouri Senate — demonstrate collaboration produces worthy outcomes.
The group has forged relationships to work together on legislative priorities, even helping to break a deadlock stalling renewal of an essential tax on hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies, the federal reimbursement allowance, during a special session last year.
The book features short stories on how the women made their way to the Senate as well as how women secured the right to vote. The goal is to have books distributed to fourth grade classrooms, libraries, pediatricians’ offices and any other place where kids may read.
We think the cooperation and the goal are praiseworthy. Keep up the good work.
