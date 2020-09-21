We're grateful the reintroduction of the American burying beetle will continue in Southwest Missouri. The beetle — the first insect added to the endangered species list and the first endangered species to be reintroduced in Missouri — was recently downlisted from endangered to threatened.
Such a change has been in the works for a while, as energy, development and other groups have sought the downlisting. We hoped the change in status would not mean the end to the decadelong effort to restore the beetle to the native prairies in the region, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed that the local effort will continue.
People may ask: Why do we do it? Why are we committed to protecting and restoring at-risk species, even the tiniest of creatures?
One word: cancer.
In his book “The Diversity of Life,” scientist E.O. Wilson wrote, “It is fashionable in some quarters to wave aside the small and obscure, the bugs and weeds, forgetting that an obscure moth from Latin America saved Australia’s pastureland from overgrowth by cactus, that the rosy periwinkle provided the cure for Hodgkin’s disease and childhood lymphocytic leukemia, that the bark of the Pacific yew offers hope for victims of ovarian and breast cancer, that a chemical from the saliva of leeches dissolves blood clots during surgery, and so on.”
Historically, the beetle was found throughout much of the eastern and central United States — across 35 states — but by 1989, there were only two known populations of the beetle surviving in the wild, one in Rhode Island and the other in Oklahoma. Subsequent surveys have turned up populations in a number of Midwestern states, including Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, but experts note the beetle is still missing across 90% of its former range, and they argue that those remaining populations are isolated from each other and small, making them vulnerable. In other words, we have a lot of work ahead.
We recognize that saving species comes at a cost and imposes limitations. A few years ago, an Ottawa County commissioner told us that because the beetle is protected, the county has to perform an evaluation before it can begin any construction project. These studies cost between $5,000 and $7,500 each, and if construction doesn't occur within a year, the process starts over: "Every study we do costs money — money that is tight that we can use (for) new projects like bridges and roads."
In the decade we've been covering the local recovery effort, as well as other endangered mussels, birds, bats and more, we have learned two things:
• Those who are worried about costs and restrictions are not indifferent to the fate of endangered species. They are not the enemy.
• Scientists and regulatory agencies are not indifferent to those affected by a designation and work to make reasonable accommodations. They are not the enemy, either.
That's a place we can build on — assuming the good will of both sides. We also think we have an obligation to our children and grandchildren to pass on a better, healthier environment.
"Progress is no longer an excuse for the destruction of our native mammals and birds, but on the contrary not only implies an obligation but an opportunity for their preservation," wrote noted conservationist Aldo Leopold.
