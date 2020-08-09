Joplin, your mask is slipping.
Soon after the city imposed a mask ordinance last month, we visited businesses and public places and found compliance in excess of 90%.
Lately, however, we've seen fewer people being conscientious about this easiest of public health impositions. In convenience stores, in restaurants and even in some of the same stores we visited a few weeks back, we're seeing fewer patrons and also fewer employees wearing masks.
This is no time to drop our guard.
Last week, Kansas officials reported that counties that have mask mandates in place have seen a rapid drop in cases. Counties that only recommended their use but don't require it have seen no decrease.
That's according to Dr. Lee Norman, who leads the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. He recently highlighted a graph showing the seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 in counties with the mask mandates with those counties that opted out.
“Do masks work? Here in this natural experiment called Kansas where we have essentially — not due to any great design, but it has worked out that way — some counties have been the control group with a no-mask mandate and some have been the experimental group with masks," Norman said. "The experimental group is winning the battle. All improvements in case development comes from those counties wearing masks.”
That's about as straighforward an answer to the question as you can want. Masks work. Social distancing works. Doing it for your neighbor, your community, the people you may never meet ... that works.
Because those 15 counties are the more populous ones and represent two-thirds of the state's population, they necessarily include greater population densities, public transportation and other factors that may aggravate the spread of COVID-19.
But Norman argued that the decline in coronavirus cases per capita could be even steeper in rural counties if they had mask mandates.
We have two weeks to bring this down before school starts in Joplin.
If not, we greatly increase the risk to our students, teachers and staff, their families and the community.
Masks work. Let's keep them on. Let's keep them up.
