February is Black History Month, during which we recognize and honor the contributions and achievements of Black Americans, both past and present, to the culture, history and development of the U.S.
For ways to observe Black History Month before February ends, check out these area events:
• Black Family Love will present an open mic night on Saturday at the Minnie Hackney Community Center, 110 S. Main St. in Joplin. Teenagers are welcome to perform from 5 to 9 p.m.; adults can take the stage from 9 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $10 at the door.
• The Black Student Alliance at Missouri Southern State University will host a screening of “Queen & Slim” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin.
• Black History Month displays created by the Pittsburg (Kansas) State University Black Student Association will be featured at PSU’s Leonard H. Axe Library, 1605 S. Joplin, and in the display case by the Office of Student Diversity in the lower level of the Overman Student Center, 302 E. Cleveland. The displays are available for viewing all month.
• George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host laboratory demonstrations in recognition of the famed scientist’s experiments this weekend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It also will screen the 60-minute PBS film “Underground Railroad: The William Still Story” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday of next weekend, Feb. 25-26. Both events are free and open to the public. The park itself is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Of course, Black history was and is made year-round, so put these upcoming events on your calendar as well:
• Celebrate Juneteenth in Joplin with an event from the East Town Dreams District on June 17-18. Enjoy business vendors, a 5K run, movies, dancing, food, giveaways, trivia and more.
• Joplin Emancipation Park Days, typically held around the last weekend of July and the first weekend in August in Ewert Park, honors Black American culture and raises awareness of the struggle to obtain emancipation from the institution of slavery. It historically has featured food vendors, games, children’s activities and guest performances.
• Several Black history murals in Joplin can be enjoyed at any time of the year. “Belonging to All the Hands Who Build,” located on the northwest corner of Broadway and Mineral streets, depicts the residents of the city’s East Town neighborhood and important African American figures in Joplin’s history. A newer mural featuring Black artists who have performed in Joplin was recently completed by muralist Alexander Austin on the north side of Bruce’s Point of View Optical building at the intersection of First and Main streets.
