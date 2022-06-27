The president has asked Congress to approve a three-month federal gas tax holiday; this would reduce American’s pain at the pump, but we suggest that the loss of transportation revenues be offset by a windfall profits tax on petroleum producers given the record-setting profits they are raking in.
In 2007-2008, oil prices were spiking. They hit a high of $147 a barrel by July 2008. The peak average cost of gas at the pump? About $4.11.
Today, oil prices per barrel are running around $101 and they peaked at $124. .The average cost of gas at the pump? About $4.90 nationwide.
Historically, the price of oil has been higher and the price of gasoline at the pump has been lower than it is today.
In fact, it may be suitable to put a more broad-based windfall profits tax in place temporarily. While we realize that many industries took a profitability hit during the pandemic, the rush to make up the difference now shouldn’t place huge burdens on consumers and further drive up inflation.
There have been allegations of price gouging in many industries as the economy is recovering from a pandemic and we all confront a spike in inflation.
We have seen big boosts in prices by some outlets and producers during the spate of shortages we have experienced — from toilet paper to automobiles.
A temporary halter to pull up suppliers and retailers tempted to abuse the situation has been used successfully in the U.S. before, for example, as the country came out of the OPEC oil crisis and price controls in 1980, a windfall tax constrained runaway price increases.
While we leave it to lawmakers to work out the details, some offset for any gas holiday seems prudent given the number of infrastructure products underway or about to launch that are funded by federal transportation dollars.
What doesn’t seem prudent is ignoring record profit-taking while running a deeper deficit to fund the projects while reducing transportation revenue.
That will only make our situation worse.
