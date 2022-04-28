Purposely fighting animals is abuse. It is cruel, destructive and wasteful.
For years, Oklahoma was a haven for cockfighting. In 2002, Oklahoma voters banned cockfighting; the state was one of the last in the United States to do so. Advocates of change worked hard for a long time to ban the offensive practice; now an Oklahoma legislator wants to roll back the clock to the bad old days.
Oklahoma state Rep. Justin Humphrey would redefine cockfighting to only include those matches in which artificial spurs, knives or gaffs are used on the birds. The bill he introduced in the Legislature would reduce penalties for those fights from felonies to misdemeanors.
Rationally, anytime someone puts the birds together for the purpose of watching them fight, it qualifies as cockfighting. Any attempt to obscure that very clear fact is only sophistry in service of the goal of creating cover for the bloodsport.
Humphrey, R-Lane, thinks that’s the right move. In fact, he said he’s absolutely colluding with cockfighters.
“I talk to them every day,” he said in an interview with CNHI state reporter Janelle Stecklein. “They’re part of my constituents. And I’m doing what I believe our District 19 constituents wish. We’re working on a bill that is right, and they’re (opponents) colluding with animal activists who’ve lost their mind.”
There are plenty of fighting cock breeders to back Humphrey in Oklahoma. The state is one of the largest suppliers of gamecocks to a multinational market.
Wayne Pacelle, president of the group Animal Wellness Action, says his group estimates there are 16 major cockfighting operators in Oklahoma that sell around the United States and the globe.
Two Oklahoma operators alone sell about 40% of the nation’s total rooster exports to Guam, he said. Oklahoma roosters with good bloodlines sell for up to $3,000.
The breeders have a line they are pitching in the bid: They fear that two birds will just happen to escape from their pens and get into a fight. Then someone will happen by their breeding facilities at just the right time to report them and send the breeder to prison. While the birds will fight if given the opportunity, the scenario involves a lot of “what ifs” that reek of a convenient cover story.
In 2002, Congress also banned interstate or foreign transport of fighting animals. In 2019, a federal law banned animal fighting anywhere in the U.S., so the activities that Humphrey seeks to protect are unlawful anyway.
This attempt to protect a barbaric practice and to return Oklahoma to a greater haven for those who support such inhumanity is repugnant. Lawmakers should not just spurn the measure but should speak out clearly against those who support the grim spectacle.
