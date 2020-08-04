Agree or disagree on when to open schools, under what conditions and with what rules, there's one thing we should all be able to agree on right now: the need for transparency and openness as communities face tough decisions.
But not everyone believes that.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was in Neosho last week for a Republican gathering, and he took time to meet with a number of area school superintendents and administrators to hear about their reopening plans. Regrettably, the first part of that meeting was not open to the public or the media.
That was a mistake.
Parson told us the first part of the meeting was closed to give those school administrators a chance to speak freely about their districts and their plans. It begs the question: What are they telling him that they are not telling their communities?
Nothing, we hope. As far as we can tell, school officials we talk to have been forthright about their plans, all the while acknowledging the uncertainty that goes with the decisions and recognizing they cannot please everyone.
When the meeting did open up, Parson updated the districts about the possibility of more federal funding sources, the possibility of taking on contact tracing and keeping up communication about the disease. He also made himself available for an interview afterward to discuss schools and COVID-19.
But there simply was no need to keep any part of that meeting closed, and the governor's contention that there wouldn't be candor unless it was closed is just nonsense.
What we're talking about here is a public official — the state's top public official — meeting with other public officials to discuss a very contentious matter of deep concern to the public: the safety and education of their children.
Parents, teachers and students are justifiably anxious — about the risk of COVID-19 but also about tradeoffs that come with each decision. The more information they have, the better the decision they can make and the safer they will feel.
We appeal to the governor to stop meeting behind closed doors.
